Jets ‘have love’ for developmental quarterback prospect as 2025 NFL Draft nears

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Jets could add another talent to their quarterback room in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jets: QB Jaxson Dart could be an option in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Ringer’s Todd McShay recently revealed that the Jets’ front office has taken a liking to Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (h/t Jets X-Factor’s Connor Long):

“[The Jets are] thrilled to have Justin Fields; he’s going to be the starter,” said McShay. “Let’s move forward with him, but it’s not a contract that absolutely locks them in. By bringing in Fields, they’ve certainly alleviated the necessity to take a quarterback… Let’s finish our process. There’s some love in that building for Jaxson Dart.”

Jets could complete QB room by selecting Dart

Though Fields is expected to lead the Jets for the next two seasons, New York’s depth behind him is questionable. Backup Tyrod Taylor is aging, though still capable. Third-stringer Jordan Travis has not played in the league since injuring his ankle in November of 2023. The Jets also have Adrian Martinez, who joined the team from the United Football League in 2024.

Nevertheless, New York could benefit from having a surefire backup option with fresh legs that they can nurture. Dart shows great promise in the pocket. The 21-year-old has a natural feel for finding wide receivers downfield. Dart’s impeccable poise, coupled with timing, could help the Jets make impact plays on the outside.

Therefore, New York will have much to consider on draft day. If Dart winds up slipping outside of the first round, perhaps the Jets could consider taking him on Day 2 of the draft.