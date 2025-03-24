Jets linked to solid blocking tight end as free agency target

Credit: Bob Scheer-Imagn Images

The New York Jets could pursue a stout blocking tight end in free agency after losing starter Tyler Conklin.

Jets linked to TE Mo Alie-Cox to fill void at position

The Jets Press’ Justin Fried linked New York to free agent TE Mo Alie-Cox, saying this about why the franchise would benefit from signing him this offseason (h/t New York Jets on SI’s Zach Pressnell):

“If the Jets are going to sign another tight end in free agency, it should be Mo Alie-Cox. A former college basketball star, Alie-Cox has spent the last seven years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts,” Fried wrote. “He’s been one of the better blocking tight ends in football for a few years now.”

Alie-Cox could address Jets’ need for reinforcements at TE

The Jets also added veteran Stone Smartt this offseason. However, they could use another talent to take the reigns at the position, which Alie-Cox can be for them.

With a 64.5 player grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2024 campaign, the Virginia native could help protect quarterback Justin Fields under center. Though, he’s not much of a receiving threat, having gone for 147 REC yards last year with a career-high of 394 from 2020.

Should the Jets land another top-shelf pass-catcher at wideout this offseason, the VCU product could be a quality option to help diversify their offense next season.