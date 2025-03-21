Jets add dynamic tight end in recent mock draft

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets could address their need for a tight end in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Jets linked to Penn State TE Tyler Warren in mock draft

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt had the Jets taking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 7 overall pick (h/t New York Jets on SI’s Patrick McAvoy):

“No. 7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State,” Rosenblatt said. “The Jets desperately need an upgrade at tight end, especially now that they’re plugging Justin Fields in at quarterback and should be using a run-heavy scheme. They signed Stone Smartt in free agency but he’s more of a big slot than a two-way tight end.

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Jets could use a TE to develop for the long haul

Warren is a talented pass-catcher who broke out with 1,233 receiving yards in 2024 for the Nittany Lions. The 22-year-old could give New York a serviceable weapon in the receiving game next season.

Jeremy Ruckert is listed as the Jets’ TE1 for the 2025 campaign. He went for 105 REC yards last season in New York. The Jets also have new TE Stone Smartt behind Ruckert on their depth chart. Smartt logged 208 REC yards at 13 yards per reception last time out. Thus, Warren could realistically come in from day one as New York’s full-time starter. The Jets could field a high-octane offense with him on board next time around.