Jets’ new quarterback reveals why he chose New York over Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields recently opened up on the reason why he chose to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

Jets: Justin Fields tabs coaching as reason for FA move

According to Newyorkjets.com’s Ethan Greenberg, Fields credited the Jets’ coaching and culture as reasons why he agreed to terms with the franchise this offseason (h/t SteelersNow’s Chris Ward via Yahoo Sports):

“I think, No. 1, coach (Aaron) Glenn,” Fields said. “I’ve played against him early in my career. I know how passionate he is about the game, the way he coaches, the way his players play. So I think that was the biggest thing for me. And just the opportunity, the fans, of course, the city. When you win here, there’s no better place to win. Those reasons are ultimately why I ended up here.”

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fields will enter a favorable situation with the Jets

Fields played for the Chicago Bears from 2021-23 in the same division as Glenn, who was the former defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. The 26-year-old talent saw how Glenn helped the Lions go from 3-13-1 in 2021 to 12-5 and the NFC Championship game in 2023.

That level of excellence is a confidence-booster for Fields. New York will also offer the Ohio State product a major market to play in, along with a passionate fan base.

Already coming from a big-market team in the Bears, as well as a storied franchise in the Steelers most recently, Fields should transition well into the Jets’ fold in 2025.