Jets reportedly having top-30 visit with athletic safety prospect

The New York Jets are prepared to meet with a promising defensive back this week ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jets to sit down with S Dean Clark for pre-draft evaluation

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that the Jets will sit down with Fresno State safety Dean Clark as they evaluate the talent they’ll target beyond the first round (h/t New York Jets on SI’s Patrick McAvoy):

“It’s that time of the year: top-30 visits,” Cimini said. “Fresno St S Dean Clark (6-1, 206) will visit with the Jets tomorrow, per source. Ran a 4.49u at his recent pro day and posted a 41-inch vertical jump. Two-year starter at Fresno St.”

Clark could give the Jets more depth at safety in 2025

The Ohio native produced four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception in his senior season for the Bulldogs. He finished his college career with five INTs, 14 pass defenses, and seven tackles for loss.

The 211-pound back had a 41-inch vertical at his Fresno State Pro Day. Clark also went for an 11-foot broad jump. He scored an impressive 9.35 relative athletic score (RAS) which ranked 72 out of 1,092 SS from 1987 to 2025.

The Jets could inherit a strong athlete with a stout body of work to show for. New York will meet with him along with 29 other promising talents prior to Draft day.