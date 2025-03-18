Jets should consider drafting speedy Texas wide receiver in 1st round

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets could surround their new quarterback Justin Fields with more talent in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Stacking playmaking talent is one way to make life easier for a quarterback and the Jets’ No. 7 overall pick could position them to bring in another dynamic weapon.

Jets linked to Texas WR Matthew Golden in draft forecast

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News urged the Jets to look into Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round:

“Some draft analysts have predicted that the Jets will select a receiver seventh overall in next month’s NFL Draft. However, not many have them taking one of the fastest-rising prospects, Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden,” Staley explained. “…Now, Golden could potentially be the first receiver selected in April’s draft, which should put him in play for the Jets at No. 7. While many are excited about his exceptional speed, Golden is more than just a fast runner.”

Golden was a fringe 1,000-yard wide receiver in his junior season for the Longhorns last season. After transferring from Houston to Texas in 2024, he amassed 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Jets: Golden could be building block for future

The 21-year-old went from being considered an early second-round draft choice to a late-first round prospect throughout the pre-draft process. More recently, he’s seen his name creep into the conversation inside of the top-20.

The Jets lost superstar wideout Davante Adams in free agency this offseason. Thus, they will need a talented pass-catcher opposite WR1 Garrett Wilson moving forward. Golden will be a stout incoming talent for the Jets to consider, now that they’ve addressed their quarterback need with Justin Fields and bolstered their offensive line.