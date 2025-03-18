Jets’ new quarterback could spark Breece Hall breakout in 2025

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Jets standout running back Breece Hall may reach new levels with Justin Fields as his new quarterback.

Jets: RB Breece Hall may have more open field in 2025

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks rationalized how Fields’ talent and play-calling may create new opportunities for Hall to exploit next time out (h/t Athlon Sports’ Adam Schultz):

“With Fields installed as the Jets’ quarterback, Hall could see his big-play numbers surge with opponents forced to defend more RPOs (read-option plays), designed quarterback runs and traditional runs with complementary bootleg action,” Brooks writes. “The threat of Fields scooting around the corner should force multiple backside defenders to pause, with fewer defenders pursuing Hall as a result.”

Jets: Hall & Fields can be a matchup nightmare for defenses

Fields’ rushing capabilities as a quarterback will require defenses to key on both him and Hall this season. Their play-action game could prove to be lethal.

Hall was out to post his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2024 prior to the start of the campaign. The Iowa State product fell short of that goal with 876 rush yards.

Though his former QB, Aaron Rodgers, is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Fields brings fresh legs to the Jets with his ability to scramble out of the pocket and gain massive yardage.

Both Hall and Fields, as well as rising superstar wideout Garrett Wilson, will be asked to carry New York’s offense next time out. The former two will look to bolster a Jets run game which finished No. 31 in the league last season with 1,561 rush yards.