Jets add 3x Super Bowl champ to defensive line in free agency

The New York Jets have brought on a proven champion to their defensive ranks in free agency.

Derrick Nnadi agrees to deal with Jets

Defensive Tackle Derrick Nnadi signed with the Jets this offseason, as his agency, Sportstrust Advisors revealed (h/t SNY’s Colin Martin).

Nnadi is a seven-year veteran who played for the Kansas City Chiefs for his entire career. The Virginia native won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Nnadi will bring invaluable presence to Jets in 2025

Nnadi will help New York’s re-tool with his experience. He’ll look to tighten up his scrutinized play from last season, which earned him a demotion from the starting lineup for the first time in his tenure.

The 28-year-old earned a 46.6 pass rush grade, coupled with a 40.3 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus for the previous campaign. He’ll likely see an elevated role with the Jets once more next time out.

Nnadi will look to help maintain the Jets’ elite front seven from 2024. They allowed the fourth-lowest yards per carry (4.1 ypc) while bringing down the seventh-most sacks (43) in 2024.