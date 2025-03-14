Jets add high-upside tight end through free agency

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The New York Jets added talent at the tight end position on Thursday, signing former Los Angeles Chargers veteran Stone Smartt to a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Jets are buying in on a high-upside talent after Smartt broke out late in 2024 and flashed his potential.

Jets sign former Chargers TE Stone Smartt

Smartt is a three-year NFL veteran. Only 26 years old, Smartt is a young and high-upside talent who will enter a youthful Jets offense led by new QB Justin Fields (also 26 years old), RB Breece Hall (23), and WR Garrett Wilson (24).

Though Smartt might not be penciled into the starting lineup just yet, Smartt has the opportunity to seize a larger role with veteran Jets TE Tyler Conklin still available on the free agency market. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, it “doesn’t sound like” Conklin will be re-signing with the Jets.

In 2024, Smartt had a career year, totaling career-highs in receptions (16) and receiving yards (208). He was the Chargers’ backup tight end, rotating into the lineup only on occasion and playing just 19% of their offensive snaps. However, considering his young age and the flashed potential, Smartt could be primed to play a larger role for the Jets in 2025.

At the worst, Smartt will be solid depth for the Jets’ offense. He can contribute as a blocker and has receiving upside. But if Gang Green doesn’t make any other additions to the position, Smartt could see himself playing more snaps than ever before. The Jets will hope that he rises to the occasion and continues his breakout in their new-look offense.