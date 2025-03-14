Jets could pair 5x Pro Bowl wide receiver with Justin Fields through free agency

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are giving Justin Fields a chance to be their next franchise quarterback. But in order for them to know whether or not they have a legitimate star on their hands, they need to surround Fields with talent. He will reunite with his former college teammate in superstar receiver Garrett Wilson. But outside of Wilson, the Jets need to add more playmakers to their offense.

There are several intriguing free agents still available on the open market that the Jets could target. One former Pro Bowl wide receiver could be the perfect pairing for the Jets’ offense.

Jets could take a chance on Amari Cooper in free agency

Veteran WR Amari Cooper could be the perfect pairing with Fields in the Jets’ offense. New York’s lineup features a young nucleus of talent on the offensive end with Fields (26 years old), Wilson (24), and RB Breece Hall (23). Adding an experienced pro like Cooper (30) to the mix could elevate the team’s floor.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

He isn’t the Pro Bowl-caliber player he once was, but Cooper is still an effective playmaker. In 2024, he appeared in 14 games with two teams (six games with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Buffalo Bills). Cooper totaled 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns.

As a No. 2 receiver, Cooper is still high quality. Plus, he is only one year removed from a dominant 2023 season in which he was Cleveland’s premier No. 1 receiver, totaling 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. Perhaps in a more structured offense with surrounding playmakers, Cooper could return to form.

Following the departure of Davante Adams, the Jets’ current WR2 would likely be Xavier Gipson or Malachi Corley — two inexperienced and unproven talents. Cooper is as proven as they come with 10 years of experience under his belt.

The Jets will want to take some pressure off Fields this season. Adding another great route-runner and proven veteran like Cooper to the mix would accomplish this goal.