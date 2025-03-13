Jets release star linebacker after six seasons with the team

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The New York Jets won’t be moving forward with their defensive leader C.J. Mosley any longer.

Jets cut LB C.J. Mosley as free agency unfolds

Amid a string of moves to their defensive ranks, the Jets cut Mosley on Wednesday. The Jets shared an official message to the veteran linebacker after the transaction:

“To the captain, you gave this organization everything you had. Thank you,” the Jets published.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mosley departs from Jets after 6 seasons

The 32-year-old spent six seasons with New York. Mosley earned one Pro Bowl nod in 2022. That season, he also was named to the All-Pro Second Team. The Alabama product helped the Jets become the widely-regarded No. 1 defense in the league in 2023.

During his time in New York, Mosley registered three interceptions, 18 passes defended and 3.5 sacks. He added 504 total tackles along with 12 tackles for loss. Now, the Jets will move forward with a much different linebacker unit in 2025. As a result, New York will look to revamp their defense as the offseason unfolds. LB Jamien Sherwood will step into a larger role with Mosley no longer commanding the middle of the defense.