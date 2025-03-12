Jets interested in re-signing steady veteran tight end

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are already undergoing big changes this offseason. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are out the door as they will now retool their team with the hope that next season brings much better results than this past season.

The Jets want to bring back tight end Tyler Conklin

Despite those changes, they are reportedly interested in reuniting with a steady and serviceable tight end. However, his market has plenty of suitors. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that the Jets and Conklin are interested in a reunion but that he is a “coveted” tight end on the market:

“The Jets do have interest in re-signing Conklin (170 receptions over the last three seasons), per source,” Cimini said. “But he’s one of the more coveted TEs on the market…” Cimini wrote.

Cimini added that it “doesn’t sound like” the star tight end will return to New York in free agency. The 29-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Jets and has appeared in all but one game across those three seasons with them.

Conklin would be a serviceable piece to retain

Last season, he recorded 449 receiving yards, 51 receptions and four touchdowns, which was a career-high for him. The tight end market is not super robust, which is why Conklin has such a big market. New York could use him after losing Adams in free agency, as he would give new quarterback Justin Fields a reliable target who has been known to stay on the field.

The Jets are coming off of a brutal season in which they finished with a 5-12 record and fired their head coach and general manager mid-season. After entering the season with possible title aspirations, they now are looking to retool their roster with better play on offense.

Conklin would be an impactful piece for their future, but they may not be able to bring him back with his big market. As free agency continues, his market will heat up, and perhaps a reunion with the Jets is possible.