Jets could target durable tight end in second wave of free agency

The New York Jets have rebuilt their offense with the addition of QB Justin Fields in free agency. Fields will replace Aaron Rodgers as the team’s starter in 2025 as they aim to bounce back from a 5-12 season. Surrounding Fields with talent will be a priority for their new front office.

However, they have done little to bring in reinforcements on that side of the ball through the start of free agency. One veteran tight end who is still available could be an intriguing addition.

Jets could target TE Mo Alie-Cox in free agency

Among the top tight ends still available on the open market is Mo Ali-Cox of the Indianapolis Colts. The 31-year-old tight end has spent his entire seven-year career with the Colts but is still available entering the second wave of free agency.

Alie-Cox is a durable commodity, as he has played in 17 games in four straight seasons and seldom missed any time due to injuries throughout his career. He is also a solid blocker who could offer the Jets some upside as a receiver in the middle of the field.

Over the last four seasons, Alie-Cox has averaged 203 receiving yards and three touchdowns per season with a 58.1% receptions rate and an average of 12.0 yards per reception. In 2024, he earned an impressive 75.0 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade and a 64.2 run-blocking grade.

If the Jets want to sign Alie-Cox, they won’t need to break the bank to get a deal done. Spotrac projects a one-year, $2 million deal for the veteran in free agency. Gang Green is somewhat strapped for cash, so spending low on a TE2 could make sense while they add depth at the position and plan to potentially draft a more high-upside prospect in April.