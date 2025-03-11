Jets ink starting cornerback to multi-year deal in free agency

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have made a concerted effort to strengthen their secondary with the addition of a starting cornerback on Monday.

Jets add CB Brandon Stephens on $36M deal

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Jets and veteran corner Brandon Stephens have come to terms on an agreement this winter (h/t Yahoo Sports):

“The Jets have agreed to terms with CB Brandon Stephens on a three-year, $36 million deal, source says. Former third-round pick of the Ravens heads to Florham Park on a deal done by David Mulugheta of Athletes First,” Garafolo reported.

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jets get quality CB in Stephens for next 3 seasons

Stephens is a four-year NFL pro. The SMU product played and started in all 17 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season. He picked up 1.5 sacks, 70 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits on the year. He also notched an impressive 10 passes defended.

Pro Football Focus gave the 27-year-old an elite 92.9 pass rush grade, a 70.7 run defense grade and 50.7 coverage grade for his work in 2024. The Jets will look for him to provide elite defense against the run and pass, and improve in coverages against wideouts next season. Stephens could be New York’s starting corner opposite Sauce Gardner in 2025.