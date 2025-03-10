Jets land $40M quarterback & take major domino off board in free agency

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Jets wasted little time bringing in their new starting quarterback. The Jets have now reportedly brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields as they prepare for life after Aaron Rodgers.

Jets sign QB Justin Fields in free agency

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jets are signing Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract (h/t Bleacher Report):

“The Jets are signing QB Justin Fields, per me and Tom Pelissero, as Gang Green gets a new starter. Fields says goodbye to Pittsburgh after 1 year,” Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon. “He gets a 2-year deal worth $40M with $30M guaranteed in a deal done by David Mulugheta of Athletes First.”

Jets get highly-desired FA in Fields to replace superstar QB

Fields was one of the most sought after quarterbacks on the open market. The Jets acted swiftly to make him their next leader under center. The signing comes at an opportune time, after New York decided to part ways with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers this winter.

The 26-year-old completed a career-high 65.8 percent of his passes in 2024. Along with that respectable completion rate came 1,106 passing yards with a 5-1 TD-INT ratio on the campaign. Fields did that across 10 games played, six of which he started last year. He also added five touchdowns rushing.

Fields is not known for being a volume passer, but is dynamic making plays on the ground. He’s already racked up 2,509 rushing yards through four seasons of play, 289 of which came last time out, with a 17-game average of 853 rushing yards per season. He topped out with a monster 1,143 rush yards in 2022 — which ranks second all-time only behind Baltimore Ravens two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

Implications behind the Jets signing Fields

If Fields can efficiently amass 3,000 passing yards while bringing an elite ground game to the Jets, he could lift their offense next time out. His addition has now caused a ripple effect in the league.

Rodgers is now billed as a candidate to join the Steelers, though he’s also tied to the New York Giants. Steelers starter Russell Wilson could also be on the move this offseason. No matter, Fields will be the Jets’ guy for the next two years. The franchise could still take a QB with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as a long-term succession plan.