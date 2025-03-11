Jets add veteran safety on one-year deal in free agency

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have acquired a new safety to join their secondary in free agency.

Jets tack on S Andre Cisco on short-term deal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets inked four-year safety Andre Cisco to a deal on Monday (h/t NBC Sports’ Charean Williams):

“Andre Cisco has agreed to a 1-year $10 million contract with the NY Jets. Deal negotiated by Andre Odom and David Mulugheta of Athletes First,” Schefter reported.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jets bolster secondary depth with Cisco signing

Cisco started in 14 of the 16 games he played in last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 24-year-old notched one interception along with seven passes defended on the year. He also collected 68 total tackles, and one tackle for loss.

Pro Football Focus gave Cisco a 56.7 coverage grade for the 2024 campaign. His best years came between 2022 and 2023. Cisco combined for seven interceptions, 1.5 sacks, 15 passes defended and one forced fumble.

The Syracuse product will now have a chance to show out in New York for the 2025 season. Cisco is projected to be the Jets’ starting strong safety over Chuck Clark.

The latter recovered from a torn ACL and gave the Jets similar production to Cisco in 12 games played last time out. Clark is a free agent pending extension this winter. Should he depart from New York, Cisco will likely have no competition to start in 2025, save Ashton Davis.