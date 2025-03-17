Jets star receiver ‘thrilled’ to reunite with college QB in 2025

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is all smiles about getting to play with Justin Fields in 2025.

Jets: Garrett Wilson realizes dream reunion this winter

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported these sentiments from Wilson prior to him getting drafted by the Jets on the thought of playing with his former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the future:

“Definitely, to link back up with Justin — and to do that on the NFL level — would be a dream come true, for sure,” Wilson said in 2022.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Fast forward to this offseason, and Wilson has seen his hope come true after the Jets recently signed Fields:

“Wilson has told friends he’s thrilled with the addition of Fields,” Cimini wrote. “They’ve maintained a good relationship, another reason Wilson is said to be excited about 2025.”

Fields & Wilson could form dynamic pairing on Jets

With superstar Aaron Rodgers no longer in town, Fields will be asked to captain New York’s ship next season. He and Wilson could revive the spark they had in college, which saw them both earn First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 at OSU.

The dual-threat star QB will have a proven 1,000-yard pass-catcher in Wilson to utilize in 2025. Fields will open the field for him with his rushing abilities.

Camaraderie will be paramount for the re-tooling Jets, after players like Rodgers and pass-rusher Haason Reddick brought their share of personal variables to the team. Wilson’s enthusiasm to play with Fields again could forecast a harmonious pairing.