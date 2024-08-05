Jets star rookie praises vets for helping refine elements of his game this summer

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets offensive lineman Olu Fashanu is taking his game to the next level ahead of his rookie season debut with the help of two teammates who he openly praised recently.

Fashanu won’t be held to the same standard that many of his peers taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will. The Penn State product is entering a Jets offense that is expected to contend for a Super Bowl in 2024. Oh, and he is slated to step into arguably the most crucial position on the line — left tackle.

All the while, he and his fellow pass protectors will be looked at to not only protect superstar QB Aaron Rodgers and allow him enough time to make plays, but also prevent him from getting hurt again after he tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign. Understanding this climate, he and two of his vets have been in the lab to make sure the no. 11 overall pick is ready to play beyond his years out of the gates.

Jets’ Olu Fashanu thanks OL Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses for aiding him with fundamentals

Jul 27, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) looks on during drills during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Pokrass of Jets X-Factor shared this quote from the 21-year-old, who thanked teammates Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses before the media at Jets training camp on Saturday for helping him to “load up better in his stance” and improve his hand placement:

“I feel like a lot of people aren’t blessed to be in that type of position where you have two great tackles in the same room,” Fashanu said. “And, you know, I’ve been making the most out of it, and they’ve been awesome. They’re always right behind me, guiding me on the right path and helping me with any and everything that I need. Just giving me extra advice on how to take my game to the next step. So it’s been great.”

Fashanu can elevate his game learning from accomplished teammates this summer

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fashanu is entering the NFL having not given up a single sack or quarterback hit in his entire four-year career at Penn State. Production like that is exactly what the Jets need in order for Rodgers to comfortably scramble and do damage in and out of the pocket. His productivity and improved fundamentals will also help running back Breece Hall contend for his first 1,000-yard rushing season and give the Jets a balanced attack.

Smith, a reigning Second-Team All-Pro honoree, and Moses, a soon-to-be 11-year veteran who received a strong 77.6 player grade from Pro Football Focus for his work in 2023, are as good a veteran tandem to learn from as there is in the league. They can impart wisdom on Fashanu and heighten his IQ in hopes of maximizing his output in his rookie campaign and accelerating his learning curve.

All three linemen building rapport this summer will likely pay dividends during the year, when camaraderie can and likely will decide whether plays are upheld or broken down, which can make or break crucial games on the schedule.