Jets worked out former NFL receptions leader this summer

The New York Jets have been reported to be after wide receiver depth all throughout the offseason and have recently taken action that validates those rumblings.

The Jets were heavily linked to Las Vegas Raiders superstar wideout DaVante Adams and a slate of other top receiving talents that would’ve stacked their deck at the top of the food chain. However, New York recently worked out a pass-catcher with an illustrious resume that could fortify their second and third strings.

Jets took a look at former standout WR Jarvis Landry

According to Richie Whitt of Athlon Sports’ Jets Country, the Jets opened their doors to former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry for a workout:

“The Jets gave tryouts to several players, including Brevin Allen, Robert Cooper, Jeremy Lewis, Sam Pinckney and Isaiah Winstead. Of that group, Winstead has already signed. Another name to watch: Jarvis Landry,” Whitt wrote.

It’s a recognizable name with some decent seasons in the not-so-distant past.”

Could Landry be the answer for the Jets as a second or third-string WR?

Landry last suited up for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Across nine games played, three of which he started, the Louisiana native posted 272 receiving yards and one REC TD grab for the Saints.

At 31 years old and a year removed from the NFL, Landry may not be the freshest pair of legs on the open market, but could bring experience and reliability to a Jets offense that will be expected to wage a Super Bowl run next season.

The Jets will start standout pass-catcher Garrett Wilson opposite new addition Mike Williams and vaunted slot receiver Malachi Corley in 2024. Behind that highly-touted triumvirate are WR Allen Lazard and WR Xavier Gipson. Lazard disappointed in 2023 as the Jets’ WR2 behind a lackluster 311 REC yards and has had his name in a whirlwind of trade rumors this summer.

Meanwhile, Gipson is looked at as a viable wideout but will also mean an increased workload of return duties in special teams on the heels of Tarik Cohen’s unexpected retirement.

Landry could slide into the Jets’ fold and give QB Aaron Rodgers a veteran set of hands in key situations. He’d be a solid insurance stash in the event that any of their top receivers go down with injuries in 2024.