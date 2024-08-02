Standout Jets LB is relishing in new ‘Ray Lewis’ role on defense

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets star linebacker C.J. Mosley is excited to embrace a new role on their defensive unit in 2024.

Mosley has been with the Jets since 2019. In that time, he has been named to one Pro Bowl and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors both in 2022. The 10-year veteran, about to make it 11 seasons strong in the NFL, has achieved many milestones in the league, but could be the voice behind his and the Jets’ quest for a Super Bowl on the upcoming campaign.

Jets name C.J. Mosley as their green dot linebacker for 2024

As a guest on the “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams,” on Wednesday, Mosley opened up about how much leadership liberties he will have on the field as their new green dot defender, and how that could mirror the roles that two retired NFL greats had in their careers (h/t Evan Massey of New York Jets on SI):

“Total freedom… I’m on my Ray Lewis, Luke Kuechly style of linebacker play,” Mosley said.

How Mosley could thrive in 2024 as the Jets’ defensive backbone

The green dot defender gets its name from the green dot that is placed on a player’s helmet, indicating that they can call out plays on the field. The Alabama native has the chops to excel in such a role on a defense that was the top-rated unit in 2023.

Mosley contributed to that star-studded ensemble with seven defended passes and two forced fumbles — both being the second-highest of his career — along with one interception and 152 total tackles. He showed out on the field with his play, and even at 32 years old, showed no signs of slowing down. As for his player comparisons, Lewis is a former Super Bowl MVP, and Kuechly a former Defensive Player of the Year.

Mosley may need another individual accolade to put himself in the same breath as those two, but strictly pertaining to his role, he can be the coordinator and energizer of the Jets’ front seven and position their elite secondary to dominate downfield.

This will not be the first time that a team has moved to the beat of Mosley’s drum. The former No. 17 overall pick wore the green dot for the Baltimore Ravens including in the 2016 season, his third in the league. The University of Alabama product has experience relaying calls from defensive coordinators and putting his teammates in the best position to disrupt offenses. He’ll be able to lead vocally and by example in a 2024 season that holds major expectations for the entire team.