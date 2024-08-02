Jets’ new special teams addition suddenly retires from the NFL

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets received some shocking news on Thursday.

Kickoff and punt returner Tarik Cohen, who signed with the Jets this offseason, notified the team on Thursday that he would be calling it a career after seven years in the NFL. Though, the timing of his announcement is what made the news a surprise.

Jets: Tarik Cohen retires just days after expressing excitement for the 2024 season

Jul 25, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Tarik Cohen (31) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the North Carolina native spoke openly about his excitement to get back on the field and contribute for the Jets in 2024 after three years off the field, causing heads to turn in regards to how he could elevate their attack next season. Cohen issued this self-reflection, per Brian Costello of the New York Post:

“I definitely feel all the way back,” Cohen said. “I’m just trying to show the Jets the explosiveness that I have, the smartness that I’ve gained from being in the league, and lift as I rise — help all the guys in my position group.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also felt that Cohen looked impressive in practice. Cohen, who tore his ACL and MCL and fractured his leg in 2020, and tore his Achilles in the spring of 2022, made his first attempt at an NFL comeback in 2023 with the Carolina Panthers, before being cut from their practice squad following a hamstring injury. His second go at an NFL return with New York was yielding some intriguing preseason predictions. Albeit, those forecasts have been called back.

How Cohen’s retirement will affect the Jets in 2024

Cohen was a First-Team All-Pro returner in 2018 for the Chicago Bears and one of the most talented players in the league at the peak of his prime. He notched 272 punt return yards and a punt return TD, as well as 583 kick return yards in 2017, and a career-high 411 punt return yards in his 2018 All-Pro campaign.

When last seen over a full season in 2019, the 29-year-old racked up 302 yards off of punt returns. His 2020 outing was limited to just three games, where he did not have any output to show for on special teams.

He was an addition the Jets made in part to prepare for the league’s new kickoff rules and bolster their special teams unit that finished No. 9 in kickoff return yards (542 yards) and No. 13 in punt return yardage (319 yards) in 2023.

Pertaining to the rule change, the NFL implemented a new kickoff scheme that was put on full display on the first day of preseason on Thursday. Per the new rules, defensive players, who line up at the 35-yard line, and special teams blockers cannot move until the returner catches the football or the ball hits the ground inside the 20-yard line. Additionally, touchbacks get taken to the 30-yard line. The new set of rules is meant to foster more returns, which saw a record low at 21.8 percent in 2023, while also serving as a preventative measure to limit the rise in injuries across the league.

The Jets won’t have Cohen to help them excel in those departments in 2024. They’ll rely on WR Xavier Gipson as their main returner on the next campaign.