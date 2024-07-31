Jets superstar QB incensed in practice after O-Line blunders

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t hide his displeasure with his offensive line’s sloppy execution in training camp earlier this week.

The Jets ran their first practice with full pads on Monday. Rodgers took snaps under center and was sacked twice in run-throughs, causing the four-time NFL MVP to lash out at his teammates.

Jets: Aaron Rodgers voiced displeasure with O-Line after getting touched up by the defense

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Rodgers was not happy with his pass protectors letting their defense break through the cracks and bring him as well as his backup QB Tyrod Taylor down on multiple occasions. Dunleavy had this to say about what went down on the field:

“Rodgers was ‘sacked’ on back-to-back snaps during one possession and later one more time in the red zone during a stalled move-the-ball drill,” Dunleavy wrote.

“Rodgers was angry with teammates — barking and emphatically gesturing — as the offense struggled.”

Rodgers will need top-notch protection in 2024 to Void injury and wage Super Bowl run

The California native was deprived of his 2023 season after he tore his Achilles four snaps into Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. The blame can’t be placed on the offensive line for the catastrophic injury, but they could be culpable if Rodgers re-aggravates it or suffers another ailment by way of a sack or QB hit in 2024.

The Jets have major expectations heading into next season. New York is looked at as a Super Bowl threat. That can only come to fruition if their O-Line, headlined by Second Team All-Pro lineman Tyron Smith and rookie talent Olu Fashanu, do their part. So far, Rodgers has a case against them. He’ll likely remain on their case if mistakes are not cleaned up in the coming days and weeks.