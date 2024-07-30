Jets’ under-the-radar WR could crack 53-man roster this summer

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are building toward a 2024 NFL season that will carry massive Super Bowl implications, and one under-the-radar wide receiver could carve out a role for himself on the 53-man roster.

The Jets currently have all three receiver slots occupied, with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams manning the outside, and rookie Malachi Corley expected to do work in the slot. However, the Jets’ reserve unit, outside of WR Allen Lazard who is rumored to get traded at some point this summer, could use another talent to improve the ball club’s depth.

Jets WR Malik Taylor made a statement in training camp on Saturday

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Taylor could be that guy for Gang Green. As Brian Costello of the New York Post accentuated, Taylor made his presence felt in training camp on Saturday, getting on the board in a big way, which may have made an impression on Jets head coach Robert Saleh:

“WR Malik Taylor had a strong day,” Costello stated.

“He saw more action with Xavier Gipson not practicing, and he caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers in a red-zone period and one from Tyrod Taylor during seven-on-seven.”

Taylor has an uphill battle to climb to earn a role in the Jets’ offense

The Ferris State product, who has been with the Jets since 2022, only caught two receptions for 13 yards in 2023. In the three seasons he’s played so far in his career, the Michigan native has yet to log double-digit receptions or 100-plus receiving yards. Albeit, Taylor is looking to change that in 2024.

Catching a pair of touchdowns in practice is a good sign, as that could further develop his chemistry with both Rodgers and Taylor on the field and increase the trust they have in him to make plays when his number is called. While Wilson is a workhorse wideout who rarely misses games, Williams is coming off of a torn ACL that limited him to just three games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

Though the Jets placed Williams on the active PUP list to start the 2024 campaign, he is expected to suit up for New York in Week 1. However, there is the risk that he could re-aggravate his ailment, or be brought along slowly in the early portion of the season.

If that happens, and the Jets end up trading Lazard, Taylor could crack the roster and compete with Gipson to be the WR4 in New York. If neither transpires, the 28-year-old might need to reach the end zone a few more times in grand fashion during training camp and in the preseason to earn his spot on the final roster.