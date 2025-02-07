Jets shockingly select elite running back prospect in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are rich in talent at the running back position with Breece Hall being one of the the most dynamic players at his position in the league. However, in the eyes of some, that does not mean that they can’t get richer at the position.

Jets take Ashton Jeanty in recent first-round mock draft

New York Jets on SI’s Zach Pressnell (via Yardbarker) highlighted the rationale behind a recent mock draft that paired the Jets with standout Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty:

“Lance Zierlein of NFL.com recently predicted the Jets would make a shocking decision and pass on Graham at pick No. 7. Instead, Zierlein projected the Jets would take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with their top 10 selection,” Pressnell wrote.

“The analytics community won’t like this pick, but so be it,” Zierlein wrote. “The Jets have a stagnant attack, and Breece Hall has not reached 1,000 yards rushing in any of his three seasons. Jeanty provides instant adrenaline to the offense and creates buzz in Aaron Glenn’s first season as head coach.”

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jets would inherit an elite rusher in Jeanty

Jeanty led the nation in rushing with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in 2024. Beyond that, the Florida native is a gifted runner who can leave defenders in the dust once he finds appropriate gaps. Jeanty is strong, can break tackles, and will his way into the end zone. He may not have the most fluid hip motion but that doesn’t stop him from being able to change direction and do all that a team like the Jets would want out of their featured back.

New York’s current bell cow in Hall failed to take the next step toward being a 1,000-yard rusher in 2024, regressed in the yards department to 876, and was a carbon copy of himself from 2023 with 40 rushing first downs and five rushing touchdowns on the campaign. Thus, Jeanty would be a good option to bring on board and could be highly productive even if he has to share carries with Hall as a change-of-pace back.