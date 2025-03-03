Jets ‘taking calls’ on superstar wide receiver ahead of free agency

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Davante Adams’ time with the New York Jets could soon come to an end. The Jets’ star mid-season trade acquisition is likely back on the move this offseason. The team has reportedly started taking calls on the veteran wideout who is not expected to be back with the team in 2025.

The Jets are taking calls on Davante Adams

Bleacher Report relayed a recent report which reveals that the Jets will consider trading Adams prior to the 2025 NFL campaign:

“Jets are taking calls on Davante Adams and are open to trading him before the start of the season, per @RapSheet,” Bleacher Report shared. “They are expected to release him if a deal doesn’t get done.”

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trading Adams away might be easier said than done

Despite his capabilities as an elite wide receiver, Adams’s trade market might not be vast. NBC Sports inside Mike Florio had this to say on X:

“If the Jets are truly ‘taking calls’ about a Davante Adams trade, the calls could be going like this: ‘Good luck trading Davante Adams!'”

Still owed $35.64 million for each of the next two seasons, Adams’ contract is undesirable, even despite his talent as a reigning 1,000-yard receiver. That may make it difficult for the Jets to deal him away. Florio explained further in an article on Monday morning:

“No one is going to pick up a contract that pays out $70 million over the next two years,” Florio explained. “And if a new team wants Adams to re-do the deal in order to facilitate a trade, Adams should decline, get cut, and maybe get even more from that team (or another one) as a free agent.

“It’s highly unlikely that Adams will be traded. No one wants that contract. And Adams has no reason to change his contract.”

Rumors of Adams leaving Jets will likely become reality

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Midway through last season, Adams was favored to join the Jets in large part because of his close relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Rodgers is destined to leave New York, the 32-year-old could depart as well, right along with him.

Offseason rumors have suggested that the longtime QB-WR duo may seek to play together again elsewhere. The New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams are among the teams linked to them.