Giants ‘investigating’ former Jets quarterback after swinging and missing on Matthew Stafford trade

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A major quarterback target came off the board for the New York Giants on Friday, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in agreement on a new restructured contract after a weeks-long saga of trade rumors. With Stafford no longer available, the Giants have to quickly look elsewhere for potential quarterback options.

The Giants are considering Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback option

According to Schefter, the Giants are investigating all types of options, including former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old Rodgers and the Jets recently agreed to part ways after a disappointing 2024 season in which the Jets went just 5-12.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Making a move for Rodgers would be a stunning development for a Giants team in desperate need of a quarterback. They were one of the worst offense’s in the league behind the trio of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito, and Rodgers would instantly be a massive upgrade even at his age.

Last season, Rodgers showed signs of regression but still delivered solid results. He threw 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. While the Jets didn’t get the MVP form of Rodgers they were hoping to have, a messy coaching situation were major factors into their struggles throughout the season.

There are risks associated with bringing in Rodgers

There is also the possibility that Rodgers could convince his longtime friend and former teammate wide receiver Davante Adams to tag along and join Rodgers at his new destination. The future Hall of Fame quarterback had indicated before Stafford’s extension thsr he would be interested in joining the Rams and bringing Adams with him.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, there are major caveats that come with bringing in Rodgers. Along with his age, he hasn’t been the same player since suffering an achilles tear in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Additionally, the Giants have other areas that also need to be addressed in order to get back into Super Bowl contention, meaning that they are not only a quarterback away from competing.

As the offseason continues and the draft gets closer, the Giants’ plans at quarterback will become more clear. Perhaps they will land a future Hall of Fame quarterback in an offseason that can tell a lot about their future.