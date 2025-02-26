Former Jets quarterback hoping to bring star wide receiver with him to Rams

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets formally moved on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this week, and the 41-year-old already has a new team in mind for 2025.

Aaron Rodgers wants to bring Davante Adams with him to the Rams

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday that Rodgers prefers to play for the Los Angeles Rams and that he wants to bring star wide receiver Davante Adams with him. Adams is still under contract with the Jets but it is becoming increasingly likely that he is cut this offseason with Rodgers out the door.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Sources tell the Daily News that Rodgers, 41, prefers to play for the Rams and that the outgoing Jets QB would bring Davante Adams with him once the Jets wide receiver becomes a free agent,” Leonard said. “So hypothetically, the Rams could acquire significant assets by trading Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Then they could also add Rodgers and Adams to a Sean McVay offense with No. 1 wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams.”

The Rams have a big decision to make with their top quarterback and receiver tandem, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. The latter has already been given permission to seek a trade, and Stafford’s contract situation has the Rams mulling the possibility of a trade.

Adams and Rodgers would be a sweet combination for the Rams

Swapping Stafford and Kupp for Rodgers and Adams feels like a lateral move, but it would allow Los Angeles to remain competitive at least in the short term. Adams has followed Rodgers around at each destination, as the two were together for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and were reunited with the Jets in 2024.

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The 32-year-old Adams is still an elite receiver who can help provide some explosiveness to the Rams’ offense alongside Puka Nucua. Last season with the Raiders and Jets, Adams recorded 1,063 receiving yards on 85 catches and had eight touchdowns.

As the offseason progresses, the league will have a better sense of what the Rams will do regarding Stafford. If they choose to move on from him and bring in Rodgers, Adams could follow him and keep the Rams in great playoff contention.