2025 NFL Draft’s top QB prospect boldly declares he’d make Jets’ offense elite

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Jets could luck up on an elite quarterback prospect who knows he could revolutionize their offense.

Cam Ward speaks highly of potential success with Jets

Per Miami Hurricanes on SI’s Justice Sandal, Ward had this to say about his confidence that he’d excel in the Jets’ lineup at the 2025 NFL Combine:

“I’d know it would be elite,” Ward said. “Especially with the receiving core they have and the defense they have. Being able to talk with the head coach for the first time was exciting… I think the Jets are not too far off, maybe a couple of pieces and hopefully I can be one of them.

Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Ward has the talent to make a big impact on the Jets

New York went 5-12 last season. That was with superstar Aaron Rodgers and his 3,897 passing yards at quarterback. That was also with two 1,000-yard wide receivers in Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.

Subtract Rodgers, and potentially Adams from the equation, and Ward could be an exceptional dual-threat for the Jets. He could connect well with Wilson and a talented bell cow like Breece Hall in the backfield.

The Jets are also linked to marquee offensive free agent talents. Should they bring in an elite replacement for Adams should the latter depart, Ward’s 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns and 67.2 percent completion rate from 2024 for the Hurricanes figures to translate to the NFL level swiftly and help the Jets return to winning form.