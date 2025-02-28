Giants could pivot to blockbuster trade in NFL Draft if they strike out on Matthew Stafford

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants trading for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is becoming increasingly unlikely. The Giants are reportedly “underdogs” to acquire Stafford as they compete with the Las Vegas Raiders in a bidding war amidst the NFL Scouting Combine. Recent reporting indicates that Stafford will most likely sign an extension with the Rams.

With the Giants likely to miss out on Stafford, they could pivot to and attempt to pull off a different blockbuster trade prior to the NFL Draft. Picking third overall, the Giants’ fate is left up to chance. Perhaps they could get aggressive and make a move for the first-overall pick in the draft to land the quarterback they most desire.

Giants could be planning a trade for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Several reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine have predicted that the Giants will make a trade for the first-overall pick if they are unable to land Stafford. The Tennessee Titans currently hold the top selection but have indicated a willingness to move down for the right price.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that “sources expect” Giants general manager Joe Schoen to turn his attention to moving up in the draft if they miss out on Stafford. Art Stapleton of North Jersey also reported that he feels like “a Giants-Titans trade for No. 1 is the most likely outcome.”

The Giants have an edge over other team looking to trade up in the draft

Picking third overall, the Giants are in striking distance. The Titans would be unlikely to trade down any further than third overall as they seem eager to land one of the class’s top talents. This would give the Giants an edge over any other team picking behind them that may be aiming to move up for a quarterback.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Miami’s Cam Ward is the consensus top quarterback in this draft class. Unfortunately, he seems destined to be the first pick in the draft, if not, then he would likely go second overall to the Cleveland Browns. If the Giants want Ward, they would likely need to get ahead of Cleveland and convince Tennessee to move down.

There is also Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, who the Giants might be able to land with the No. 3 pick. However, Schoen might not want to leave anything up to chance. Even though he could last to them, what if he doesn’t? The Giants might opt to be proactive and get the No. 1 overall pick to ensure that, whichever quarterback they prefer, they don’t have to worry about another team stealing their desired prospect.

How much would it cost the Giants to trade up to the first overall pick?

Trading up for the first overall pick in the draft will not be cheap. However, it might simultaneously be less expensive than expected. Because the Giants are picking third, they have leverage over other teams, and might not have to give up as much premium draft capital as typically required, since the Titans will be eager to stay within the top of the order.

The Giants likely won’t have to sacrifice a future first-round pick to move up the two spots into the first overall pick. They likely will need to cough up a pair of top-100 (second and third round picks), perhaps even a little bit more, but a combination of a third in 2025 and a second in 2026 could be enough to get a deal done.