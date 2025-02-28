Giants’ top QB prospect aims to ‘change a program’ for NFL franchise that drafts him

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are hunting for a franchise quarterback and will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of an upgrade at the sport’s most valuable position. Picking third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants might have an opportunity to land their franchise quarterback in the first round.

The Giants have been connected to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders for months. General manager Joe Schoen personally attended several Colorado football games and practices, getting an up-close and personal look at Sanders. Now, with the NFL Draft around the corner, Sanders could realistically become the Giants’ next franchise signal-caller.

Shedeur Sanders thinks he’s ready to be a franchise quarterback

Sanders held a press conference with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday morning. During the interview, he was asked about his confidence in his ability to turn a franchise around overnight, as other top quarterbacks have done in recent years (CJ Stroud with the Texans and Jayden Daniels with the Commanders). Sanders’s response oozed confidence as he vowed that he would be the guy to turn an NFL franchise’s program around:

“We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back,” Sanders said (h/t SNY). “You don’t think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It’s history, it’s always going to repeat itself.”

Following a 3-14 finish to the 2024 season, the Giants are hoping for a quick turnaround in 2025. Whether that turnaround is sparked by a rookie like Sanders, his 2025 NFL Draft class counterpart Cam Ward, or a veteran like Matthew Stafford, the Giants are praying one of these options will have that kind of an impact on the franchise.

Could the Giants draft Sanders as their next franchise quarterback?

Most analysts seem to feel as though Sanders is the Apple of the Giants’ eye. Sanders to the Big Apple has been a popular prediction for months. The Giants could realistically land Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick as well.

In 2024, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with a 37-10 TD-INT ratio and a nation-best 74.0% completion rate. His 71.8% career completion rate set an all-time career FBS / Division 1-A (or equivalent) record. Sanders is a supremely accurate passer with great instincts and an overwhelming amount of confidence. His experience leading a pro-style passing attack at Colorado could propel him to have a quick start to his NFL career and make an impact as a rookie.

Sanders is confident he could turn the Giants around overnight. But do the Giants feel the same way? If they do, then they might not wait until the third overall pick to take him — they might opt to get aggressive and attempt to trade up to the first overall pick.