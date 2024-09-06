Jets predicted to trade their disgruntled pass-rusher for a superstar wideout

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Haason Reddick has held out from joining the New York Jets for months following his offseason trade in the spring, and one NFL analyst doesn’t see him finishing the year representing the Big Apple.

Reddick is a necessary pillar that the Jets will have a hard time filling the void of in 2024, whether he is camped out on the roster or dealt elsewhere. His 11 sacks from 2023 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles make him among the creme de la creme as a pass rusher, but also replaced the 10 sacks that former Jets and current Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff took with him when he left New York this offseason.

Nevertheless, Reddick has not only cost himself a wad of money in fines over the course of his holdout, but his absence will also weaken the Jets’ strength as Super Bowl contenders, which could cause him to be dealt before the 2024 trade deadline in exchange for a talented pass-catcher who just so happens to be the creme de la creme among wide receivers.

ESPN analyst predicts Jets LB Haason Reddick gets traded for Raiders WR Davante Adams

ESPN’s Rich Cimini recently predicted that the Jets will trade the 29-year-old linebacker to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for superstar WR Davante Adams midway through the upcoming campaign and declared that Reddick will never take the field for Gang Green prior to the blockbuster move, as Jets Nation radio host Glenn Naughton shared on X on Thursday:

Interesting take from @RichCimini who says on Flight Deck podcast that he thinks Reddick never plays for the @nyjets and gets used as a trade chip to go get DaVante Adams. — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) September 5, 2024

Jets may exploit Davante Adams’ desire to play with Aaron Rodgers in Haason Reddick trade

Adams has had his name connected to the Jets all throughout the spring and summer. The Raiders’ top target on the outside openly professed his desire to reunite with his former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers in New York if he had a say in where Las Vegas would deal him in an imperfect world. However, he also expressed his satisfaction with his current situation with the Raiders, even though they finished at 8-9 and missed the playoffs last time out.

The Fresno State product put forth his fourth straight and fifth career 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023 with 1,144 REC yards and eight REC touchdowns. He would certainly make the Jets a nightmare for secondaries to contain downfield and in the red zone, opposite rising star WR Garrett Wilson and star wideout Mike Williams.

The Jets could pay Reddick his desired salary which is identical to Adams’

However, the biggest question the Jets front office would have to ponder is whether sacrificing elite production from their front seven in favor of stacking the deck further on their offensive depth chart is worth it. The Jets were the top-rated defense in 2023.

Albeit, without Reddick (or Huff), they may not repeat as such because of that glaring hole in bringing the quarterback down. Conversely, the Jets offense seems primed to make a major splash on the upcoming campaign with the four-time MVP Rodgers under center, a fringe 1,000-plus rushing yard ball-carrier in Breece Hall ready to break out again, and two proven 1,000-yard pass catchers in Wilson and Williams to take the reigns.

Nevertheless, Williams’ injury history is not guaranteed to be put to rest, which could necessitate another elite talent for Rodgers to have ready should Wilson be left as the only one healthy next time out.

Adams is set to make $25.35 million in 2024, which is right in the ballpark of what Reddick is adamantly sitting out in pursuit of on an annual basis. The former also won’t hit free agency until 2027. Thus, the other obvious in this equation would be Jets general manager Joe Douglas and company determining if it is sensible to simply appease Reddick, as the math would math nearly identically either way you slice it.