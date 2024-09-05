Jets standout DB becomes NFL’s highest-paid slot corner after latest contract extension

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

New York Jets star defensive back Michael Carter II is now one rich fellow, and for good reason.

Jets make Michael Carter II the richest slot corner in the NFL & team’s fifth-highest-paid player

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets made Carter II the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL after they penned him to a contract extension on Tuesday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news that same day, which John B of Gang Green Nation relayed shortly after:

“Carter and the Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30.75 million extension that will make him the highest-paid slot corner in the league, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Carter’s extension carries a max value of $33 million with slightly more than $19 million in total guarantees, Pelissero added,” the Gang Green Nation writer shared.

What the Jets bringing back their standout corner will mean after a strong 2023 showing

Carter II followed up his standout sophomore season, where he racked up two interceptions and nine passes defended by matching his total in the latter category, while picking up his first forced fumble of his three-year NFL career. The 5-10 nickel corner also allocated 50 total tackles and his third career quarterback hit on the campaign.

The 25-year-old talent earned a praise-worthy 80.4 player grade from Pro Football Focus for his work across the entire 2023 slate for the Jets. Carter II’s $10.25 million annual salary makes him the Jets’ fifth-highest paid player behind star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams ($20.4M), superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($17.16M), standout cornerback D.J. Reed ($15.6M) and wide receiver Allen Lazard ($12.18M).

The Jets will enter the 2024 NFL season with the top-rated defense from a year ago, and Carter II will be a huge part of their operation. The secondary in particular will have their work cut out for them against dynamic receiving corps in the AFC, including that of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals, among other units. Having the Duke University product available to impose his will in the slot will help Gang Green’s defense thrive next time out.