Jets’ locker room had players only meeting to address woeful season

It has been a crazy few days for the New York Jets. Not only did this team yet again lose to a less talented team in the Raiders, but due to consistent underperforming weeks, the locker room decided to have a players-only meeting to address the season, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Jets have players-only meeting

This had to be done as this season is going nowhere fast and the team had to make an adjustment. So, the fact that the players themselves got together sends a message that they care about the season and they care about each other.

The players aim to voice out frustrations now and to figure out how they can grow, learn, and determine how to make this season work for everybody.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson discussed the recent meeting in an interview, saying, “It was just us. We got to make sure we’re all on the same page about where we’re at and how the hell we get out of this funk, man. That was really the message. When it comes from one of your teammates, it always hits different. It always resonates a little bit more.”

Jets cut key leader in the locker room

To make things worse for the team, hours after this players’ meeting occurred, the New York Jets made the stunning move to release Michael Carter. Making that move had to be another wake-up call to that locker room as Carter was known for being a great person to be around in the locker room.

With the player meeting and Carter’s release, the team has to play better. Especially the offense as that has been a tremendous issue throughout the season. If they can’t then the offense will be changing more and not everybody will be around at the end of the season. The New York Jets will be visiting the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 in what seems to be a must-win scenario for the team to keep their playoff hopes alive.