Jets’ Aaron Rodgers makes incredible offer to rookie wide receiver following NFL Draft Day

The New York Jets will need camaraderie in order to achieve success in the 2024 NFL season, and starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers has planted the seeds of team building early in the offseason.

According to reports from Brian Costello of the New York Post, Rodgers offered wide receiver Malachi Corley, the Jets’ 2024 third-round draft pick, to live with him this spring, which the talented rookie accepted (h/t Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar):

Jets rookie WR Malachi Corley said Aaron Rodgers has offered to let him stay in his guest house. He plans on taking him up on it. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 3, 2024

Jets: Malachi Corley and Aaron Rodgers are already developing rapport after 2024 Draft

Corley teemed with excitement when talking about the call he had with Rodgers after Gang Green selected him at No. 65 overall out of Western Kentucky. He told reporters that he’s picked the four-time NFL MVP’s brain as much as possible, trying to gather “what he’s done to remain consistent in the league,” per Matthew Abbot of The Mirror.

Now, Corley will be a fly on Rodgers’ wall and learn from the former Super Bowl XLV champion, and vice versa. Their bonding this spring could seamlessly transition them into training camp, which will commence in July.

Jets gifted Rodgers with an A-class screen pass threat in Corley

Corley is expected to be a valued contributor in 2024. The 22-year-old was the best wideout in the nation in screen pass plays, where he led the nation with 330 receiving yards in such opportunities and added an average of 8.6 yards after the catch.

Rodgers inherits a talented, 5-11 receiver that will allow him to institute a change of pace to his offensive repertoire. The 40-year-old passer, who fancies play-action passing and can put the ball in the tightest of windows deep down the field, has a weapon that can amass yardage from the line of scrimmage behind the Jets’ offensive line.

Corley is excited for Rodgers’ mentorship as the veteran QB relishes in “coaching” role

Add that to an outside receiving corp of Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, and Rodgers now has several offensive threats he can utilize with confidence. He’ll be instilling some confidence in Corley ahead of time, which is likely to help the young wideout’s development.

Rodgers did say back in 2022 on The Pat McAfee Show that as he has gotten older, he’s found it paramount to “have to step into more of a coaching role,” after being openly critical of his receivers that have failed to produce in the past.

Therefore, his willingness to mentor Corley is a great positive for the franchise and will increase their chances of being on the same page come Week 1.