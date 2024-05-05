Jets HC Robert Saleh is excited to cultivate the talents of rookie QB Jordan Travis: ‘Kind of a ball of clay’

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh sees their fifth-round draft pick Jordan Travis as a moldable quarterback that has a world of talent for him to work with right out of the gate.

Robert Saleh likens Jordan Travis to a “ball of clay”

Saleh spoke at a Jets press conference on May 3 (h/t Matthew Postins of Fan Nation’s Jets Country) and had this to say about Travis, who he likened unto “kind of a ball of clay:”

“He’s a tremendously talented young man and extremely gifted, especially athletically. He’s got a lot of work to do,” Saleh raved.

“He hasn’t even scratched the surface. He’s winning games doing things that were just pure athleticism, and if we can tie the football part to it, I think we’ve got ourselves a damn good player.”

Jets: Head coach Robert Saleh can nurture Jordan Travis into an NFL-level dual-threat quarterback in New York

Sep 3, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs away from Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (2) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Travis excelled in his senior season with the Florida State Seminoles. The 2023 ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year led the conference with 8.5 yards per passing attempt. His ability to get the ball down the field allowed him to amass 2,756 passing yards on the year. The 24-year-old also made a name for himself as a dual-threat QB, with seven rushing touchdowns in his senior season with the Seminoles.

Travis has many talents that can be cultivated while he waits to take over for Aaron Rodgers

Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs for a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Saleh has a lot to work with regarding the Florida native. He can develop Travis, who also completed 62 percent of his passes in his collegiate career, into an accurate slinger of the football at the NFL level. Saleh can also allow him to thrive in what he does best opening up the Jets’ offense and looking for options on the outside. His big arm will also free up opportunities for him to scramble out of the pocket for major yardage on the ground.

Though, Travis will have to pay his dues. Starting QB Aaron Rodgers is healthy and will be ready for Week 1, and backup QB Tyrod Taylor still looked like a starting-caliber playmaker under center in five starts for the New York Giants last season.

Understanding this, Travis recently came out and said that he “one hundred percent” believes he can be a successful starter in the NFL and often thinks about succeeding Rodgers in New York.

Playing behind a four-time NFL MVP in Rodgers and a former Pro Bowler and playoff-tested quarterback in Taylor is as good a learning experience as a first-year talent can have entering the NFL. With Saleh’s coaching, Travis could be ready to step into the role of being the Jets’ quarterback of the future in three or four years should Rodgers, 40, retire by then.