Jets excited about Mr. Irrelevant draft pick & see him as a NFL-ready contributor

The New York Jets don’t have intentions of relegating their Mr. Irrelevant No. 257 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to a position of irrelevancy in their team ranks.

Though safety Jaylen Key was taken last in the draft out of Alabama, the Jets’ front office and coaching staff see promise in his talents as a defensive back who can produce on the field. Jets general manager Joe Douglas raved about Key, saying this, per Mark Inabinett of AL.com:

“It’s just figuring out who generates the most excitement and staying true to your process – the meetings that we had. We know our scouts like this guy, our coaches like this guy, kind of bringing it together, and felt like we picked the right guy.”

Jets welcome safety Jaylen Key to an already strong secondary

Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jaylen Key (6) grabs the face mask of Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets already field a strong secondary, so their high hopes for Key is a testament to what they’ve deduced from evaluating him over the course of the draft process.

The Florida native produced 60 tackles in his last two seasons in college as a full-time starter, the final being with the Crimson Tide. He combined for four interceptions and six tackles for loss in that span.

Key’s raw talent and experience prime him to make an impact at the NFL level

Beyond the numbers, Key knows what it’s like to play in high-stakes moments. He played for the biggest program in the nation and appeared in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Key’s raw talent is also noteworthy. The 2022 All-Conference USA honorable mention was ranked No. 13 among all safeties at the 2024 NFL Combined and received a 71 athleticism score with a 4.6 40-yard dash and 36.5-inch vertical jump.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is excited for what Key can bring to the field

Dec 3, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches his team warm up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

He’s ready to take his natural talent, productivity, and experience to the Jets in 2024, saying that taking the next step to the pros will be a “seamless transition” since he’s already used to facing the best receivers on a weekly basis.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also commended him for his athleticism and football IQ. The Jets are vocally invested in Key and appear ready to give him a shot to see time on the field next season. As for Key, he’s set on “making things shake” with the opportunity he’s been given.