New York Jets fall 4 spots in latest NFL Power Rankings

The New York Jets took another loss in Week 11 and were docked for it in the NFL’s latest Power Rankings installment.

Jets Trending in the Wrong Direction With Second Straight Loss

The Jets fell from No. 18 to No. 22 in the span of one week after their 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. Eric Edholm of NFL.com justified their descent for poor decision-making, lack of offensive progress, and allocation of unnecessary penalties.

Gang Green allowed Josh Jacobs (116 rushing yards) and DaVante Adams (86 receiving yards) to explode for big games in Week 11. Despite Zach Wilson and the Jets gaining more total yards of offense and committing less turnovers on the day, they were not able to pull away the victory.

As a result, the Raiders, along with the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Indianapolis Colts all leapfrogged the Jets with crucial wins that kept them alive in their respective divisions.

The Jets Have Much Work to Do to Climb The Rankings Next Week

Jets head coach Robert Saleh came out and said that Wilson will remain the starting quarterback for the team despite his recent struggles. New York also failed to try and acquire free agent QB Carson Wentz and let him slip away to the Los Angeles Rams.

With Wilson remaining under center, he will be tasked with getting the Jets’ offense ready for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills (5-5), who ranked No. 14 in the same power rankings. A loss would drop the Jets to 4-6 with the No. 23 ranked Washington Commanders (4-6) set to take on the struggling and banged up New York Giants (2-8) and usurp the Jets with a win.