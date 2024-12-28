Jets have a major problem brewing with star wide receiver

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets‘ 2024 season has been one of problems, frustrations, and disappointments as the losses pile up. One of the saving graces for the team has been that despite the poor performance, the team has amassed an impressive young core that prevents a glimmer of hope that the right leadership in the front office, on the sidelines, and under center can utilize to quickly turn around the floundering franchise.

The centerpiece of that talented core are the players acquired in the Jets’ now-fabled 2022 draft class, where former Offensive Rookie of the Year stands front and center. While his draftmates have taken a step back in 2024 as Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner have not played up to their lofty standards, or been lost to devasting injury in the case of Jermaine Johnson, Wilson has continued to produce at an elite level.

The Ohio State product is on the verge of his third straight 1,000-yard season through his first three years in the league, despite all the drama, inconsistent quarterback play, and inept coaching around him. A passionate competitor, Wilson has given his all every time he steps on the field, but a rift is beginning to form between the star wideout and the inept organization.

Sideline blowups and target share drama are just the tip of the iceberg

During December 15th’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars cameras caught Wilson engaged in a passionate discussion with receivers coach Shawn Jefferson after yet another Jets’ drive stalled in the red zone drive, a far too frequent occurrence over the past several years.

Then last week, Wilson expressed dissatisfaction over his target share after the Jets’ 19-9 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. As ESPN’s Rich Cimini points out, from the point of his sideline outburst against Jacksonville through the first three quarters against the Rams, Wilson saw just five targets through five quarters.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Wilson told reporters, “I’d like to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but people see it differently. That’s out of my control.” He later praised passing game coordinator and play caller Todd Downing for scheming opportunities for him, but still lamented not getting the ball.

A prime example was a fourth-and-four play in the third quarter that ended the Jets’ lengthy drive with a turnover on downs in the red zone. On the play, Rodgers targeted Adams who had a one-on-one matchup on a fade route in the endzone, throwing a 50-50 ball that was knocked away by the corner and fell incomplete. Wilson was wide open running a drag route as part of the play’s mesh concept for an easy throw that would’ve resulted in a first down and perhaps much more.

Plays like these show why Wilson is frustrated. After a distinguished career at Ohio State, where he played in a National Championship game, Wilson is accustomed to winning. However, since arriving in New York victories have been few and far between. The quarterback mess was largely to blame for the previous two years, but this year was supposed to be different until it wasn’t.

Those calling out Wilson for his frustration are missing the bigger picture

Certain media members and content creators have called out Wilson for a lack of maturity. Citing his frustration over targets, they’re quick to point out that his 141 targets through 15 games rank fourth in the NFL.

Others have pointed out that, after taking out the aberration that was a 23-target affair in Week 5 against Minnesota, his average targets per game have been roughly the same both before and after the Davante Adams trade. While it’s true, Wilson averaged 8.8 targets per game before Adams’ arrival with the Minnesota game removed, and 8.2 since the trade, it’s not the sheer volume that is important.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What matters to Wilson is that he be involved before the game is out of reach, and recently the bulk of his targets have come when the Jets are already trailing. He wants to impact winning, and a smart game plan would feature a receiver of his caliber early on even with the presence of another great receiver opposite him.

This isn’t about ego as it is so often for flashy wide receivers. This is about wanting to win in a place where losing has become the reality. It’s about Wilson wanting to be a part of something positive while being swallowed up by the negativity that reverberates in and around all things New York Jets.

Wilson’s future with the team is in a precarious place, and that has far-reaching implications

The Jets can begin negotiating with Wilson on a long-term extension this offseason. They can choose to, and most definitely will, exercise his fifth-year option. That said, Wilson’s own comments have been non-commital about his future in New York, even if they offer him a juicy contract.

On the other hand, there have been rumblings that Wilson may request a trade in the offseason. If that were to happen, the Jets might have less leverage than you think. With so much of the team influx without a permanent general manager or head coach, a lot will ride on the people who fill those vacancies.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

However, should Wilson request a trade, the Jets might have to entertain the idea, as his current contract numbers and established track record of health and productivity would put his value at an all-time high. If the new regime plans to rebuild, this could make some sense on the surface.

A trade of Wilson, or even just a trade demand, would bring out the root of the problem – organizational dysfunction – and could bring about a mass exodus of the Jets’ young core as the other members of the 2022 draft class follow suit.

It would also further signify to free agents that the Jets are no place to come to build their career, no matter how lucrative the offer, and could encourage top-tier talent in the draft to pull an Eli Manning and refuse to play if drafted by the team.

All of this may seem extreme, but when you understand where Wilson is coming from as a competitor and put it against the backdrop of the franchise’s toxicity and ineptitude, it all starts to come into focus as an eventual reality should Wilson actually take action to force his way out.

Jets fans can only hope that the next regime is able to calm the waters quickly, otherwise a very bleak future lies ahead.