How will the Jets’ trade for Davante Adams impact their depth chart?

After much rumor and speculation, the New York Jets have emerged victorious in the Davante Adams sweepstakes, agreeing to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders on a trade that sends the All-Pro receiver to New York in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. As per NFL.com, that 2025 third-round pick can become a second-round pick if Adams makes an All-Pro team this season, or if he’s on the roster for an AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl appearance.

The deal is good value for the Jets

With the Raiders originally looking for a package that included a second-round pick plus additional assets for Adams, who they acquired in 2022 for a first and a second-round pick, snagging a receiver who is still one of the best in the league is a great deal for the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas.

Thanks to a myriad of day-three trades during the 2024 NFL draft, the Jets ended up with two third-round picks for the 2025 draft, which helped facilitate this trade. This means that even with the pick going back to Las Vegas, The Jets will still have essentially a full complement of draft picks to infuse the roster with young talent in 2025.

Comparatively, the deal looks like good value as divisional rival Buffalo also gave up a third-round pick to acquire a talented, but still lesser receiver in Amari Cooper. With Adams in the fold, the Jets now possess one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, partnering him with young star Garrett Williams.

Davante Adams’ impact extends beyond simply adding a top-tier receiver

The obvious impact here is that the Jets are upgrading their receiving corps, adding another number-one receiver alongside former Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. That will free up Wilson who has faced numerous double-teams so far this season.

However, beyond that, the relationship between Rodgers and Adams will elevate the entire offense. Rodgers is known for being incredibly detail-oriented, a trait that requires him to have immense trust in his receivers.

As we’ve seen, he’s yet to build that level of trust and communication with Wilson, however, he’s rejuvenated Allen Lazard whose 26 receptions for 354 yards have already surpassed last year’s disappointing line of 23 catches for 311 yards. He’s also tied for the NFL lead in receiving touchdowns with five.

Giving Rodgers another, even more talented weapon, with whom he already had elite chemistry could unlock a whole new level for the Jets passing attack. As an added bonus, Adams is already very familiar with the offense and terminology, accelerating the acclimation process.

The impact on the wide receiver depth chart

While Rodgers has targeted Garrett Wilson a league-leading 67 times, Adams will eat into that share and should provide a more balanced attack overall. Both Adams and Wilson can line up at all three receiving positions; the X, the Z, and in the slot, allowing for a more well-rounded, match-up-based attack.

This also means fewer targets and snaps for the rest of the unit. While Lazard has seen a resurgence with Rodgers under center, he’s fifth in the league in drop percentage at 18.8% among receivers who have received at least 13 targets this season.

Lazard has seen an increased role as Jets free agent wide receiver acquisition, Mike Williams, has struggled returning from a torn ACL. Early in the season, Williams was on a snap count as he ramped up, but since being given a full complement of snaps, he’s struggled to produce and get on the same page with Rodgers.

On the year, he’s recorded just 10 catches for 145 yards. Against the Bills he was shut out entirely, and in the last two weeks his miscommunications with Rodgers have led to interceptions that have effectively sealed Jets losses.

The Adams acquisition has made Williams the subject of trade rumors that are increasing in fervor, and it’s likely that he’s now viewed as expendable ahead of next month’s trade deadline. The Adams acquisition simultaneously puts Lazard back in a complementary role that he’s best suited for while also allowing the team to move on from the disappointing Williams.

Elsewhere second-year man Xavier Gipson and rookie third-round pick Malachi Corley’s lack of impact will be less felt as both players have not made much in the way of contributions. Corley in particular has struggled to see the field, which likely won’t change with Adams now in the fold.

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts

Adams and Rodgers are both great players individually. Since leaving Green Bay ahead of the 2022 season, Adams has put up back-to-back 100+ catch seasons with yardage totals of 1,516 and 1,144 respectively. Now reunited with Rodgers, instead of playing with questionable quarterback talents like Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, it’s very possible that Adams will revert to the form that made him in the conversation for the title of league’s best wide receiver.

As for Rodgers, the last time the two played together he took home his last of four MVP trophies. Adding a receiver of Adams’ caliber who has the complete trust of Rodgers is a magnifying effect that will ramp up both players’ production above and beyond the addition of a similarly talented player.

Furthering that impact is the pressure being relieved from Garrett Wilson’s shoulders as he will benefit greatly from the addition. In all, opposing defenses are now being put on notice.