Jets’ ownership reportedly vetoed trade for star wide receiver due to Madden video game ratings

The New York Jets‘ nightmare of a season just can’t end quietly. After shocking reports came out earlier in the season about the level of Jets’ owner Woody Johnson’s meddling a new report makes those past transgressions look tame.

Woody Johnson vetoed trades based on Madden ratings and took input from his teenage sons

A bombshell report by the Athletic detailed the depths of depravity that the organization reached this season. According to the report, Johnson allowed his teenage sons, Brick and Jack, to run the team like a real-life Madden franchise, nixing a potential trade for then-Bronco’s wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

In other nuggets, it has been reported that Johnson would speak out in meetings giving insights his sons learned from reading blogs dedicated to the team. The level of influence the children had over the front office led former general manager Joe Douglas to say, “I answer to a teenager,” according to those close to him.

Another Madden-related instance was Johnson allegedly pushing back on the signing of free-agent guard John Simpson, citing his sons’ concerns over his low awareness rating in the popular video game. In this case, it seems as if the football people won out and Simpson has quietly become one of the Jets’ best players this season.

Even more concerning are the allegations of the Johnson family’s treatment of players and coaches

The Athletic’s report goes on to detail instances where Johnson’s sons brought friends into the locker room, a practice that is typically off-limits. It goes on to allege that Johnson, his sons, and his wife would openly criticize players after games.

The most damning instance was the allegation that Johnson told former Jets’ quarterback Mike White, “You should throw your helmet, you f—ing suck,” after White valiantly returned from broken ribs to try and lead the Jets to a playoff berth, ultimately coming up short against the Seattle Seahawks in a game where he was clearly still very badly hurt.

Other awkwardness ensued when Aaron Rodgers planned to give the game ball to interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich after his first victory, as is customary in the NFL. Instead, Brick Johnson preempted Rodgers and awarded a different game ball to wide receiver Garrett Wilson in an uncomfortable exchange.

Jets fans push back on the report on Twitter/X

A vocal portion of Jets fans have pushed back on the distressing reports with many alleging that the reporting is one-sided and may be coming from Douglas himself as the former general manager hopes to salvage his NFL career.

While some may believe that the reports are exaggerated, it is important to remember that this is not the first time that Johnson has been accused of meddling and dysfunction. The most famous example being his insistence on trading for cult-of-personality quarterback Tim Tebow, immediately sowing division in the locker room and casting doubt on the future of then-promising young quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Earlier this season, it came to light that it was Johnson, not Douglas, who was behind the firing of head coach Robert Saleh. With the benefit of hindsight, it has become clear that moving on from Saleh probably wasn’t the right move at the time.

Johnson also was rumored to have threatened to bench quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to Saleh’s dismissal. At the end of the day, whether or not you want to believe everything in the Athletic report it is undeniable that Johnson has consistently created a dysfunctional environment over his nearly two-and-a-half decades of ownership.

There are real consequences for the franchise with these allegations coming to light

For many years, there have been whispers around the league about the Jets not being an attractive destination to play, coach, or serve in the front office due to the chaos and meddling sowed by Johnson.

With the Jets actively interviewing general manager candidates, searching for a new head coach, and coming upon contract extension time with critical members of their young core, this report only fuels the fire that the Jets should be avoided at all costs by top talent in the front office, coaching ranks, and on the field.

The first shoe may have already dropped with rumors surfacing that star wide receiver Garrett Wilson may request a trade in the offseason eschewing extension talks with the team.

The toxicity surrounding the franchise is at an all-time high, and as a result, the Jets could be completely shut out of talent on all levels. For fans of the team, this should be of paramount concern.