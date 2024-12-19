Unheralded Jets free-agent signing has quietly become one of the team’s best players in 2025

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

When the New York Jets came to terms with guard John Simpson at the outset of free agency the move was met with much derision and eye rolls, as it appeared the Jets were going the cheap route to fix one of 2023’s biggest problems, the offensive line.

Simpson, a former fourth-round pick who was joining the Jets as his third team in three years, had a penchant for penalties and struggles in pass blocking which made many question the signing as the hopes were that the Jets would aim higher in what turned out to be an exploding market for free-agent guards.

However, 14 games into 2024, the 27-year-old Simpson has started every game and proven to be not just one of the Jets’ best offensive linemen, but one of the best in the NFL.

John Simpson is playing at an elite level in all facets

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

At 6-4 330 pounds, Simpson is a mammoth presence on the interior who has been known for having a mean streak that could far too often result in too many penalties. This season, he’s kept that in check while still serving as an enforcer, committing just four penalties on the season.

Of those four penalties, three came in September, and only one proved to be truly costly. Two were false start calls, one was an ineligible man downfield violation, and his first penalty of the year was an unnecessary roughness charge against hated rival New England. All told, those penalties have cost the Jets just 25 yards on the season.

Run blocking has always been Simpson’s strength and this season he’s taken that to new heights. According to Pro Football Focus, his run-blocking grade has been an elite 80.3 his season which ranks 12th out of 127 total guards. His previous career high was only 58.3 across just 113 snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

His pass protection has been an incredible surprise this season and perhaps his biggest strength. He’s allowed only one sack on the season, and the 13 pressures he’s given up are the second-fewest in the NFL among guards with at least 542 pass-blocking snaps. Pro Football Focus’s pass-blocking efficiency rating grades Simpson out at a mark of 98.6, second only to Denver’s Quinn Meinerz in the league.

Simpson’s contract is a steal given his level of play

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

When the Jets signed Simpson they were hoping to get a young player with the potential to become a solid starter. While guards have generally been considered less important than tackles across the offensive line, the guard market has exploded in recent years. The top free agent, Robert Hunt, signed for five years and $100 million. The top four highest-paid guards all top the $20 million mark in average annual value with several others just outside that $20 million mark.

Simpson has been one of the very best guards in football this season in all facets of the position. His contract, two years for $12 million, is an absolute steal given his level of play and will ensure he’s back with the Jets in 2025. He might not make the Pro Bowl or be named to an All-Pro team at season’s end due to lack of name recognition, however, his level of play absolutely merits those accolades and he’s been a true bright spot in an otherwise bleak season.