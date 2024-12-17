Jets reportedly linked to several unemployed general manager candidates

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Jets got a head start on their general manager search when they somewhat unexpectedly fired Joe Douglas last month. It wasn’t that firing Douglas itself was all that surprising. After all, the team was 3-8 and he had failed to put together a winning season in his six years leading the franchise. Instead, it was the timing that raised some eyebrows, as the Jets wouldn’t be able to speak to any of the top candidates until after the season ended.

Recent reports have linked the Jets to former Titans’ general manager Jon Robinson and Louis Riddick, currently an analyst for ESPN. This has raised some concern amongst the fan base as Robinson’s recent track record included drafting busts Isaiah Wilson and Caleb Fairley while presiding over the A.J. Brown trade, and Riddick who last worked in an NFL front office over a decade ago and has never served as an NFL general manager before.

Another unemployed candidate emerges

The Jets announced on December 16th that they had completed an interview with former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Dimitroff is the first formal interview the Jets have conducted, and is a well-respected NFL executive, taking home the NFL Executive of the Year award twice, in 2008 and 2010 respectively.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Dimitroff is best known for drafting star quarterback Matt Ryan and as the architect of the 2016 Falcons’ team that made a Super Bowl appearance. He’s also known for the heavy use of analytics, even starting his own analytics company in 2022.

Should Jets fans be concerned that they’re showing interest in these candidates?

While each of the above candidates has some appeal, they’re largely uninspiring options as they’ve all gone multiple cycles without getting a job offer. With that said, this is a case of the Jets doing their due diligence. Much like the links to unemployed head coaches, the Jets can’t talk to any of the top candidates who are currently employed by NFL teams.

More, mostly uninspiring, options will become available as the season comes to a close and underachieving teams dismiss their front-office leaders. The top candidates typically reside on playoff-bound teams and they won’t become available to be interviewed until their respective teams are eliminated from the postseason.

Until then, the Jets are casting a wide net and looking at anyone and everyone who could turn the franchise around. Perhaps they unearth a diamond in the rough. Maybe they land a top candidate. In the meantime, they’re surprisingly acting like a well-run organization by considering all options.