Jets: Aaron Rodgers injury revalation casts doubt on his future with the franchise

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Jets found yet another way to let victory elude them in a 32-26 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday falling to an abysmal 3-10 on the season. The biggest news out of the game however may have come from a pregame report.

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been playing through intense injuries

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer detailed the true extent of the injuries Aaron Rodgers’ has sustained and played through this season. Specifically, Glazer stated:

Aaron Rodgers, what nobody knows, is how many injuries he has been dealing with this whole season. There has been a grade two hamstring strain which is really a tear, an MCL sprain, [and] a high ankle sprain. He has been fighting through a lot of that and it raised him up a lot in the eyes of his teammates.

Rumors have swirled regarding Rodgers and injuries all season, including reports that he declined scans to uncover the severity of his injuries in order to keep playing earlier in the season. With the severity of the injuries he’s battled now coming to light, some have wondered if there’s more left in the tank than previously thought for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Did Rodgers’ turn-back-the-clock performance change the likelihood of him returning in 2025?

Against Miami Rodgers’ looked noticeably better en route to his best performance in Green and White. He finished his day going 27 for 39 (69.2% completions) for 339 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions while taking three sacks. It was his first game topping the 300-yard plateau since December 12th, 2021.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Finally, Rodgers who ranks 29th in the league in yards per attempt at 6.5, consistently made plays down the field. His two biggest plays of the day were a 42-yard strike to Garrett Wilson and a 34-yard shot to Davante Adams. He finally found his rhythm with that talented duo, and both receivers went over 100 yards for the first time in the same game since becoming teammates back in October.

The Jets have three paths forward to fix their franchise and that glimmer of hope has led some to speculate that the team may be best served running it back in 2025 with the hopes that Rodgers can finally stay healthy.

Running it back with Rodgers still has far too many cons

One of the principal reasons it seemed as if Rodgers and the Jets were heading for divorce was the salary cap implications of keeping him on the roster next season. Regardless, Rodgers will count as $49 million in dead cap on the 2025 books, but moving on from him after the 2025 season would cause the number the Jets need to eat to rise to $63 million.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

At a certain point, the financial risk outweighs any possible reward. At that reward is unlikely. Rodgers missed the 2023 season with a torn Achilles. He’s battled through several serious injuries that he may or may not have tried to hide the severity of from the team this season. He turned 41 on December 2nd. At a certain point, one has to accept that age causes the body to break down and that he will never be able to play a fully healthy NFL season again.

Aside from that, Rodgers isn’t worth the drama he brings if he’s not playing at an MVP level. With all the rumors, speculation, and leaks coming out this season that are connected to him, it’s hard to keep a locker room together. Adding a new coaching staff and front office to that mix only makes things more chaotic.

Lastly, the level of control Rodgers wishes to exert over personnel decisions makes him a problematic figure to keep around. Contracts given out to players like Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard made the team objectively worse, and with Rodgers, he’ll always want to exert some control.

One great game isn’t enough to erase two years of dysfunction. While Aaron Rodgers’ hasn’t been solely responsible for all of the issues that have plagued the team, he’s been a central figure in the tragedy that’s been the Jets’ 2024 season. From not being able to count on his health, to declining performance, to all the distractions he causes moving on from the mercurial quarterback is a must if the Jets are to ever solve the woes that plague the franchise.