Jets: 4 key matchups against the New England Patriots

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tonight the New York Jets, now with their record evened at 1-1, take on their hated rival, the New England Patriots, as they look to build momentum in the young season. While these aren’t the vintage Patriots of the Belichick-Brady heyday, they always play tough in these contests where there is no love lost.

The Jets have some things to work out as they look to make a Super Bowl run, and these four matchups below could be the keys to victory as they host this divisional game tomorrow night at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets run defense against Rhamondre Stevenson

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Jets’ run defense got torched in week one by former undrafted free agent Jordan Mason. In week two, Tennessee’s Tony Pollard started the game hot before the Jets’ defense adjusted holding him to an average of just 3.7 yards per carry on the day.

Rhamondre Stevenson provides a new challenge for the battered Jets defense who lost Pro Bowl edge rusher Jermaine Johnson for the year with a torn Achilles and may be without defensive captain C.J. Mosely as well.

At 227 pounds, Stevenson is a hard-hitting power back who on paper should give the Jets trouble. Through the first two weeks of the season, he ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards with 201, has averaged 4.4 yards per carry, and is Pro Football Focus’s seventh highest-graded running back.

Last season, Stevenson only played in the first of two matchups against the Jets and was contained generating just 59 yards on 19 carries for a 3.1 yards per carry average, while being held out of the endzone. This year, however, the Jets have a much different-looking defensive line and this will be a matchup that New England looks to exploit.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson versus cornerback Christian Gonzalez

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

We’ve yet to see an explosive passing attack from Gang Green’s offense through the first two weeks, with Aaron Rodgers tallying under 200 yards in both contests. A big reason for that has been star wide receiver Garrett Wilson having a relatively quiet start to the season.

The former Offensive Rookie of the Year hasn’t been bad to start the season per se, but his 10 catches for 117 yards and 0 touchdowns to start the season are relatively pedestrian. Still, that’s an 85-catch and 995-yard pace over a 17-game season. Still, the star receiver has another level within him that needs to be brought out sooner rather than later.

Enter Christian Gonzalez, the highly touted second-year corner who was a 2023 first-round pick for New England. Gonzalez was limited to just 4 games in his rookie season but played well in that short time. At 6-1 205 he’s the type long and strong physical press-man corner that gives Wilson trouble.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who has been much maligned, would do well to move Wilson around the formation and into more favorable matchups, but even if he does, Wilson will still have a large number of one-on-one reps against Gonzalez, and he’ll need to win those for the Jets’ offense to get on track.

The Jets’ pass rush versus the Patriots offensive line

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With Haason Reddick still holding out and the subject of trade rumors, Jermaine Johnson’s injury, and the offseason departures of Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers, the Jets’ once-vaunted pass rush has taken some serious hits.

On the positive side, Sunday’s game in Tennessee may have served as a coming-out party for former first-round pick Will McDonald who tallied three sacks in the affair. With so much attrition on the defensive line, it will be up to McDonald, superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and a bevy of role players and undrafted free agents to bring the heat against New England’s passing attack.

As for New England, their offensive line has struggled to pass block so far this season ranking 29th overall with a 54.7 pass-blocking grade as a team per Pro Football Focus. While the Patriots have a stud on the offensive line in the versatile Mike Onwenu, overall the unit leaves a lot to be desired.

If the Jets, even in their depleted state, cannot take advantage of this unit there will be big cause for concern.

The Jets’ running back duo of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen vs the Patriots’ defense

The Jets’ offense came alive last week once they started utilizing both Hall and Allen. The pair started to share the field together often, and breathed some life into an offense that struggled out of the gate, combining for all three touchdowns on the day.

Everyone knows at this point that Breece Hall is a stud, however, Braelon Allen earned rave reviews throughout training camp and announced to the league that he too is a force to be reckoned with last Sunday. Both backs contributed in the passing game as well, as it has become clear that the Jets want to run their offensive through the running back position.

The Patriots on the other hand have the strength of the defense up the middle, however, they are without their star defensive tackle Christian Barmore for the season due to blood clots. Still, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has been a staple up the middle, his running mate Jahlani Tavai was Pro Football Focus’s third highest-graded linebacker last season while safeties Kyle Duggar and Jabril Peppers have both been strong performers for New England over the years.

The Patriots’ defense’s primary focus will be shutting down Hall and Allen, but the Jets would be wise to take advantage of Barmore’s absence and pound the rock on the ground. The winner of this matchup might determine who wins the game.

If the Jets can win all or most of the above matchups they will almost assuredly emerge victorious Thursday night.