49ers tested the Jets’ defense and run game in 2024 season opener

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The New York Jets faced the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to kick off the 2024 NFL season in a matchup that forced Robert Saleh’s troops to show what they’ve got on defense and in the ground game. Ultimately, the Jets fell short to the 49ers by a final score of 32–19 in Week 1.

The Niners’ unsung offensive weapons exploited the Jets

On Monday night, it was Jauan Jennings who led the 49ers with 64 receiving yards on five receptions. The Jets did well to keep Aiyuk in check, holding him to just two receptions for 28 yards, but it was not enough to secure a win.

The league’s leading rusher from 2023, Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, was a surprise inactive in Week 1. Jordan Mason got the start in the 49ers’ backfield and torched the Jets’ defense for a total of 147 rushing yards and one touchdown on a whopping 28 carries. The Jets’ defense needs to improve against the run following this painful performance.

RB Breece Hall was not enough to power the Jets to a Week 1 win on MNF

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As for the Jets offense, much attention was given to third-year running back Breece Hall on Monday night. Hall has been vocal all offseason about being ready to lead the Jets as their main offensive weapon. The Nebraska native went for 994 rushing yards in 2023 and wants to crack 1,000 yards this time around. He’ll have the perfect opportunity to make a statement against the league’s most prolific rusher.

In Week 1, Hall took 16 carries, rushing for 54 yards and one touchdown against the 49ers. San Fransisco had him bottled up for much of the game, but Hall was still among the Jets’ most effective playmakers on offense. He also contributed 39 receiving yards on five receptions.

Hall is an exceptional receiver out of the backfield that can serve as a bailout option for Rodgers to dish to when the pocket collapses. He will be instrumental for the Jets to secure wins this season, and could free up the team’s receiving game by providing strong play on the ground.