Jets rookie RB made a historic splash in Week 2 vs. Titans

New York Jets rookie running back Braelon Allen burst onto the scene in their 24-17 Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans and etched his name into the NFL’s history books in the process.

Allen scored two touchdowns on the affair — the first being a 12-yard reception from quarterback Aaron Rodgers with 1:47 to go in the second quarter, and the last being a clutch 20-yard rush with 4:31 to go in the fourth quarter, which broke the 17-17 tie on the scoreboard and gave the Jets the win. According to ESPN, the young talent, who is 239 days into his age 20 season, became the youngest player to score a touchdown on offense in an NFL game since 1950.

Jets’ Braelon Allen raved about his performance vs Titans

Allen spoke on one of the touchdowns that summarized his big day after the game, saying this:

“Just opened up, literally,” he said. “Ruck (tight end Jeremy Ruckert) did a great job on the edge, handling the D-end and all of our double teams got up to the second level, so it’s one-on-one, so it doesn’t get much easier than that. My nana could probably score on that one.”

The Wisconsin product picked up where he left off from his strong preseason. Allen made a statement in the Jets’ Aug. 10 preseason game against the Washington Commanders, where he went for 54 rushing yards on only six carries. It was play like that which had Jets supporters and the media forecasting him as Jets bell cow Breece Hall’s main backup for the 2024 campaign.

Allen put forth a body of work that could repeat itself as the season continues

Though he did not reach the end zone in his NFL debut, which New York lost 32-19 to the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, he made up for it by showing his versatility on Sept. 15. Further, the 6-1, 235-pound back also sported an average of 4.7 yards per carry and 11.5 receiving yards per his two receptions, proving that he could make impact plays even in limited snaps.

The Jets will need Allen to pitch in at a high level whenever he sees time this year. Hall is slated to shoulder the bulk of the burden in the ground game this season, but he, like all featured ball-carriers, will need rest of his own. Thus, when his number is called, Allen will have to rise to the occasion. From the sound of it, he’s not short on the confidence it will take for him to do so.