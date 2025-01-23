Elite Penn State pass-rusher named ‘perfect prospect’ for Jets in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have several positions they could look to lay a new foundation for in the 2025 NFL Draft. Among the Jets’ areas of need is in their trenches. Pro Football Focus knows just the player they could take to amplify their pass rush.

Jets could upgrade their pass rush with EDGE Abdul Carter in 1st round

PFF’s Jordan Plocher and Josh Liskiewitz recently named Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter the “perfect” prospect for the Jets in the first round of the upcoming draft. They said this to justify why he’d be a perfect fit for their defense:

“Abdul Carter has a 92.2 PFF pass-rushing grade so far in the 2024 season to go along with 12 sacks, nine hits, 37 hurries, 22.9% pass-rush win rate. Abdul Carter can play both inside linebacker and outside linebacker and he can pass-rush effectively from the ILB spot, standing up on the edge or with his hand in the ground. He has good bend to rush around the outside and an effective spin move to add to it. Additionally, Carter’s lateral agility is also a plus on outside zone runs (the preferred run concepts of the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots), so he can easily jump back a gap and disrupt the run.”

Carter could bring elite pass-rushing prowess to the Jets’ defense

Carter is an explosive talent who can rush off the edge with verve and make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. Their top-rated defense from 2023 was not as elite in 2024, despite having most of their same players return. Haason Reddick was inserted into the lineup (albeit later than expected) but struggled to make the impact that was expected of him.

The Jets spent a lot of resources and draft capital on pass rushers under former general manager Joe Douglas, which might give some fans pause to the idea of drafter Carter in the first round. However, some analysts view Carter as the best prospect in the entire draft class, possessing elite potential at the next level. If he somehow managed to fall to the Jets, who are slated to pick seventh overall in the first round, New York would be lucky to land the Penn State phenom.

Carter can help New York’s defensive front with his stout body of work. That also includes 24 tackles for loss which led the entire nation in 2024, as well as 12.0 sacks, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles. That level of disruption in the passing game could limit opposing teams’ ability to rack up completions.

Should the Philadelphia native land with the Jets, they’d luck up on a player who could become a fixture in their defense for years to come.