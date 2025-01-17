Jets land elite interior defender in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets are entering an offseason in which an overwhelming majority of the roster could be turned over. With Aaron Rodgers potentially heading for retirement, the Jets are set up to start another rebuild.

Latest mock draft has Jets selecting DL Mason Graham

There are still lots of questions about where the Jets should go heading into the NFL Draft. They have plenty of holes to be filled in other than quarterback, and they could use their first-round draft pick on arguably the top defensive lineman in the class.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler recently published a mock draft in which he had the Jets selecting Michigan star defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 7 overall pick:

“The Jets are another team that feels in limbo because of question marks at quarterback. But the roster has plenty of other needs, as well, including on the defensive line. Graham isn’t super long, but he’ll have a high floor in the NFL because he knows how to deconstruct blocks and be a factor against the run or pass,” Brugler wrote.

Credit: Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Graham was one of the top players at his position this past season. He recorded 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits to go along with 20 hurries. Pro Football Focus assessed him a stellar 90.9 grade for the 2024 season.

Graham can help fix a lot of the Jets’ defensive problems

The Jets need upgrades at the front lines on defense, as last season’s group was exceptionally poor in run defense and tackling. Only edge rusher Eric Watts scored a PFF grade in the 70s on the Jets’ defensive line last season.

The Jets allowed 2,059 yards on the ground last season and allowed their opponents to score 23.8 points per game. Graham could help solve a lot of their problems in protecting the run with his elite skillset and could help make the Jets a much better unit overall on the defensive side.

New York has a lot of decisions to make this offseason, and perhaps Graham can help get this team closer to the next level in 2025.