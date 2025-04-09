Could the Chargers make an aggressive trade-up for a wide reciever in NFL Draft?

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the NFL Draft around the corner, the Los Angeles Chargers can go in one of several directions with their first-round pick. A popular pick for the Bolts is wide receiver. Given their need for playmaking talent on offense, Los Angeles could take a wide receiver as early as the first round in this year’s draft.

However, they hold the No. 22 overall pick in this year’s draft, which may place them out of range to land the draft class’s top playmaker. But perhaps general manager Joe Hortiz could get aggressive, making a trade on draft night to land one of the draft class’s top wideouts.

Chargers projected to trade up for a wide receiver in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently projected three first-round draft trades that could take shape this year. Among them was the Chargers moving up inside the top-20 for a wide receiver:

Mock Trade Details:

Chargers receive Pick No. 16; Cardinals receive Picks No. 22, 86, and 181

“The Chargers were noticeably quiet during this offseason’s free-agent cycle, particularly as it pertains to one of the roster’s most glaring needs: wide receiver,” Cameron explained. “…Considering the talent drop-off at the position and many teams being in need and drafting ahead of Los Angeles, general manager Joe Hortiz can’t afford to let an opportunity to add to the group slip past him a second time.”

This mock trade sees the Bolts move inside the top-20, leapfrogging teams such as the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, who could both be in the market for a first-round wide receiver. If the Chargers have their sights set on a specific wide receiver prospect, they could make such a move to be aggressive and secure their desired prospect.

Who could the Chargers target in a Draft Day trade-up?

This year’s wide receiver class has some intriguing prospects that are expected to land in the first round. The top wide receivers in this year’s class include Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona, Matthew Golden out of Texas, and Luther Burden III out of Missouri. All three prospects are expected to go off the board inside the top 20 picks, so the Chargers would likely need to trade up to land one of these playmaking talents.

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Thankfully, they likely won’t need to move too far up the draft board, which should keep the cost of such a trade down. Plus, whatever price the Chargers pay will be worth it to ensure star QB Justin Herbert is surrounded by playmaking talent next season.

A Chargers offense featuring Ladd McConkey and another highly-drafted playmaker from this year’s draft class would be one to get excited about.