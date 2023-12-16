Will the Giants move on from this veteran wideout in 2024 offseason?

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have thrived with an undefeated record over their last three games. Still, one member of the team has not experienced much individual success, causing some to question whether he’ll remain in the Big Apple once the 2023 NFL season concludes.

Giants: Campbell Slowly Falling Out of Rotation Altogether

Braulio Perez of Fansided was not shy in putting Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell’s struggles on Front Street, saying this about where he might stand this Spring:

“Campbell was brought in on a one-year contract. If he’s healthy and not even active for games, it tells you that the writing is on the wall for his future with the team. This was supposed to be a prove-it year for Campbell, but everything that could go wrong, has,” Perez said.

Perez alluded to Campbell’s first career healthy scratch in the Giants’ Week 14 win over the Green Bay Packers. Campbell earned a spot on the sideline due to only pulling down 20 receptions for 104 yards in 12 games played this year.

Campbell has seen a considerable drop-off from the 623 receiving yards he compiled in a career 2022 campaign as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Even with TE Darren Waller having been out since Week 8, Campbell has not been able to capitalize off of the extra opportunities freed up by the former’s absence.

Will Campbell Get Enough Opportunities Down the Stretch of the Season to Prevent Losing His Spot on the Team?

Giants QB Tommy DeVito is clicking on all cylinders with the vast majority of the weapons at his disposal. From the start of their three-game winning streak, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan’Dale Robinson have all taken turns exploiting opposing secondaries.

Slayton put up 86 REC yards in the Giants‘ 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders while Hyatt earned Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors for his 109-yard performance against the New England Patriots in Week 13 and Robinson got his taste of the action with 79 yards as he led all receivers in the Giants’ most recent 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, Campbell has not been able to take his slice of the pie and could be looking at an early exit from the Big Apple come this offseason. Once Waller returns from injury, opportunities will only shrink and that will likely be maximized after the 2024 NFL Draft should the Giants take a receiver in the middle rounds.